Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Purchases 1,708 Shares of Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $IMCR

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 4,696.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $278,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Immunocore

In other Immunocore news, insider David M. Berman sold 22,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $803,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Trading Up 1.6%

Immunocore stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 0.78. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $39.33.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.29 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 7.70%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Immunocore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Immunocore Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

