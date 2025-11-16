Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF $DFEV Shares Sold by Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA lowered its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,942 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA owned 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $225,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEV stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

