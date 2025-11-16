Generali Investments Management Co LLC Purchases 675 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,738,000 after purchasing an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 123,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,256,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 56,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,089,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,588,000 after purchasing an additional 46,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total value of $5,844,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,564.90. This represents a 41.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total transaction of $229,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,144,420.80. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,341 shares of company stock valued at $29,204,998. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $579.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $527.90 and a 200-day moving average of $468.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $610.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

