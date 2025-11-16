Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Escalon Medical had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter.
Escalon Medical Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ESMC opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Escalon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.
Escalon Medical Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Escalon Medical
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Escalon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.