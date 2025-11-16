Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Escalon Medical had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter.

Escalon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ESMC opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Escalon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

