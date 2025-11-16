Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 45.87% and a negative net margin of 81.82%.

Maui Land & Pineapple Price Performance

Maui Land & Pineapple stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $288.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MLP shares. Wall Street Zen cut Maui Land & Pineapple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maui Land & Pineapple presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Insider Activity

In other Maui Land & Pineapple news, Director Stephen M. Case purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $42,275.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,937,978 shares in the company, valued at $201,871,207.98. The trade was a 0.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $209,313. Company insiders own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the second quarter valued at $198,000. 24.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

