Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.60 and last traded at $38.7620. 2,049,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,328,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

Several research analysts have commented on BLSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bullish in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Bullish in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bullish from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Bullish from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Bullish from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion and a PE ratio of -769.48. The company has a current ratio of 24.59, a quick ratio of 22.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.33.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.91 million. Bullish has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bullish in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Bullish during the third quarter worth approximately $92,824,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bullish during the third quarter worth approximately $91,782,000. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Bullish in the third quarter worth approximately $91,431,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bullish in the third quarter valued at $74,658,000.

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

