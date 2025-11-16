Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 146,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the previous session’s volume of 42,617 shares.The stock last traded at $66.3290 and had previously closed at $66.35.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average is $62.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

