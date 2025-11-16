Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 192,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 415% from the previous session’s volume of 37,390 shares.The stock last traded at $52.7740 and had previously closed at $52.55.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $850.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth about $218,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

