PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter.

PhoneX Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PXHI opened at $1.95 on Friday. PhoneX has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $66.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.17.

PhoneX Company Profile

PhoneX Holdings, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

