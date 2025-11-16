Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Skeena Resources Limited $SKE

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 571,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,097,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Skeena Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKE. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Skeena Resources during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Skeena Resources during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Skeena Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKE shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Skeena Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Skeena Resources stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $20.77.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skeena Resources

(Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.