Royal Bank Of Canada $RY Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,793 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $11,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,571,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,048,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,971 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 31,812,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,220,000 after buying an additional 296,978 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,802,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,975,000 after buying an additional 1,249,589 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 12,656,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,464,000 after buying an additional 420,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,431,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,927,000 after buying an additional 319,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada Trading Down 0.2%

RY opened at $146.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52 week low of $106.10 and a 52 week high of $149.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.19. The firm has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

