Fiserv, Inc. $FISV is Summitry LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Summitry LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 539,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,651 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 4.2% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $92,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 23.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $143.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $63.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

