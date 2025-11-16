MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $146,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,758.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 459,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,550,000 after acquiring an additional 434,636 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,239.1% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2,105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 81,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 777.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial set a $109.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 15th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $98.80 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.16.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

