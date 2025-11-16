Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 94.3% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIS opened at $292.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $213.26 and a 1-year high of $303.51.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

