iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Stake Reduced by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

BATS USMV opened at $94.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.99 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.52. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

