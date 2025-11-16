WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 351.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $103.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day moving average is $102.95.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

