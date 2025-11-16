Firestone Capital Management Buys New Stake in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,405 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,797.3% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,432,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,121 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12,087.3% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,329,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,237 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $68,629,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 913,987 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of IAU opened at $76.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $82.55.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

