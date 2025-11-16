7,273 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,273 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Groupe la Francaise increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 target price on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.2%

EMCOR Group stock opened at $619.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $320.89 and a one year high of $778.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $662.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $580.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.25.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.80 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.02%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

