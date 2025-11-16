Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $36.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 206.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,073 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,350 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Cheniere Energy worth $36,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,806,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,793,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 704.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 952,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,853,000 after acquiring an additional 833,723 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,031,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,151,000 after acquiring an additional 504,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 25.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,395,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $554,265,000 after purchasing an additional 488,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNG opened at $215.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.73. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $188.70 and a one year high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

In other news, Director W Benjamin Moreland purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. This trade represents a 102.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $261.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.47.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

