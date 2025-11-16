Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX Shares Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Regal Rexnord worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,259,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on RRX shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $192.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research cut Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $137.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $182.70.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

