Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,129 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 414.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.