Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires 173,390 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 142.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,390 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 0.6% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $23,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 42.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $70.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.41%.The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

