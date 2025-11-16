Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV Position Boosted by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $96,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DISV opened at $35.91 on Friday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $34.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

