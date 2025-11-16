Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,600 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF $MEAR

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

