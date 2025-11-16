Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $7.08 Million Holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Valu $NNY

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Valu (NYSE:NNY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 150,069 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.62% of Nuveen New York Municipal Valu worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NNY. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Valu during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Valu by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 17,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Valu by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 107,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Valu by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Valu Price Performance

Nuveen New York Municipal Valu stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. Nuveen New York Municipal Valu has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $8.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20.

Nuveen New York Municipal Valu Dividend Announcement

Nuveen New York Municipal Valu Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

