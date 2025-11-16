Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49,316.8% during the first quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,033,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,894 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,380 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 202.3% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 366,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 725,289 shares during the period. Nepc LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,041,000 after buying an additional 658,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 645,595.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 619,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,932,000 after buying an additional 619,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.2974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

