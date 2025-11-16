Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 33,277 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,277 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 77,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 181,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,829.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $33.21.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

