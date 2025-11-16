Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $11.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,448,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 149,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,012,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Beckerman Institutional LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $329.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $339.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.42 and its 200 day moving average is $311.50.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.