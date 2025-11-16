Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SCHG stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $33.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

