Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Scienture in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Scienture Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SCNX opened at $0.64 on Friday. Scienture has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $26.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Scienture had a negative net margin of 10,364.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.

Scienture Company Profile

Scienture Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health services and pharmaceutical products. It focuses on addressing underserved patients and indications through novel product concepts and innovation. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Lutz, FL.

