Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Turbo Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Turbo Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Turbo Energy Stock Performance

About Turbo Energy

Shares of Turbo Energy stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Turbo Energy has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $20.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.

Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers lithium-ion batteries; inverters; photovoltaic modules; Go Solar, a portable photovoltaic product; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.

