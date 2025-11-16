Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Turbo Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Turbo Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers lithium-ion batteries; inverters; photovoltaic modules; Go Solar, a portable photovoltaic product; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.
