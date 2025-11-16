Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Sells 4,498 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 1.0% of Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:C opened at $100.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.00. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $105.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

