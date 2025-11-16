Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in Iamgold Corporation $IAG

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 254,095 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAG. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iamgold by 150.0% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP increased its stake in Iamgold by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 2,081,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 606,795 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 130,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Iamgold by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold in the second quarter valued at $34,089,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. Iamgold Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iamgold ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Iamgold had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $714.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.45 million. Analysts expect that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $10.40 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Iamgold from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iamgold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

