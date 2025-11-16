Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 240,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,788,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 58,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $617.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $768.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $614.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $581.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

