Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $20,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 772.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 57,404 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 85,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 330,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,368,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $66.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.1487 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.