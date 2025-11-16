AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08, Zacks reports. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 44.65%.The business had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. AmpliTech Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
AMPG stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. AmpliTech Group has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of -0.99.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in AmpliTech Group by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmpliTech Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.
AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.
