AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08, Zacks reports. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 44.65%.The business had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. AmpliTech Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

AmpliTech Group Price Performance

AMPG stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. AmpliTech Group has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of -0.99.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmpliTech Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in AmpliTech Group by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmpliTech Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AmpliTech Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMPG

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.