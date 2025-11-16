Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 460,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Bond ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGCB stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $26.91.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.107 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.