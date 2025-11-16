SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of SURO Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SURO Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on SURO Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SURO Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Get SURO Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SSSS

SURO Capital Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of SSSS opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.48, a current ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $246.18 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.70. SURO Capital has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. SURO Capital had a net margin of 2,930.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%.

SURO Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. SURO Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -238.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SURO Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SURO Capital by 26.3% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 356,653 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of SURO Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,474,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SURO Capital by 12.2% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 378,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in SURO Capital by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SURO Capital by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 240,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

SURO Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SURO Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SURO Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.