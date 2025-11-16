Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Zoom Communications to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.96.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ZM

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Zoom Communications stock opened at $84.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day moving average of $79.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.79. Zoom Communications has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.39). Zoom Communications had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-5.840 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.420-1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoom Communications will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $839,818.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $157,785.06. The trade was a 84.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 73,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $6,065,104.95. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,470 shares of company stock valued at $26,684,150. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zoom Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Zoom Communications by 43.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 148,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 45,298 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,112,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,054,000 after buying an additional 94,041 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.