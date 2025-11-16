Pinney & Scofield Inc. Sells 1,545 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Pinney & Scofield Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 85.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $178,385,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,084,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,485,000 after buying an additional 2,059,574 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $120,965,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 80.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,185,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,768,000 after buying an additional 976,100 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.65.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.