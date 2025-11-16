Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Stake Lessened by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $75.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.73.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

