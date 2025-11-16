Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires 30,608 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,608 shares during the quarter. Tower Semiconductor makes up 2.7% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 0.81% of Tower Semiconductor worth $39,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 117.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSEM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $99.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 0.94. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.21.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $395.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 13.20%.Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

