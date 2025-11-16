Y.D. More Investments Ltd Reduces Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,695 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $365,684,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,992,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,754,000 after acquiring an additional 689,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 841,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,278,000 after acquiring an additional 680,702 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 1,836,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,402,000 after purchasing an additional 633,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,799,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,918,000 after purchasing an additional 585,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $293.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.67. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.54 and a 1-year high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $789.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.28.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total transaction of $214,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,608.16. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,005,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. This represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

