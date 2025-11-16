BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBAI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Price Performance

NYSE:BBAI opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.42. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 274.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BigBear.ai news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 11,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $64,082.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 296,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,445.75. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 22.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 20.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.