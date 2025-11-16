Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 137.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 187.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average of $105.91.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $141.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.11.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,929. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

