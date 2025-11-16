Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,943,779 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $83,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of T opened at $25.58 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Williams Trading set a $33.00 price objective on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

