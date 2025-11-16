Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,410,000 after purchasing an additional 750,575 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,115,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after buying an additional 688,863 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,521,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 541,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,602,000 after buying an additional 318,706 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

