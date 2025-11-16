Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 181,343 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,343 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $70,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUB opened at $106.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.87 and its 200 day moving average is $105.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

