Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $80,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $253.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.68 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The company has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

