Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Generali Investments Management Co LLC

Generali Investments Management Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 266.7% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $155.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

